Work is beginning on phase 2 of the Cross Creek development off U.S. 521 and Doby’s Bridge Road in Indian Land, which will be called The Arches.
York Development Group owner Doug Baumgartner said the 12-acre campus will include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space, with a 30,000-square-foot medical office and a 10,000-square-foot national daycare.
“We’ve got a lot of interest from regional and national restaurant users that would occupy as well,” he said, noting that some sites are still available.
“Right now, we’re just focusing on the site work and getting the site graded and turned over, so we can start the medical office and the daycare.”
Trees were being removed from the site last week.
Baumgartner said future tenants cannot be announced until the planning commission has approved drafts of documents rezoning parcels. The developers also need to draw in where there will be roads and where the parcel will be subdivided.
“Until that happens, you know, really can’t announce other users until we get a further subdivision of the plot,” Baumgartner said.
York Development Group sold the medical office parcel to Raman Seth, who will take over the medical office building construction after site grading is completed. All other parcels will be developed by York Development Group.
“We plan to put a complex, with an integrated interdisciplinary approach, wherein the medical and dentist are talking to each other over there, that is my vision,” Seth said. “I’m a doctor, actually. My sister is a dentist and my wife is a dentist...So we plan to open up a dental clinic over there for sure. And at the same time, we plan to open up a network including different kinds of specialities, including oral surgeons and others.”
“There are going to be three buildings, that is the plan right now,” Seth said. “Each building will be approximately 10,000 square feet.”
York Development Group submitted a Traffic Impact Analysis that was approved by the S.C. Department of Transportation and the county to assess The Arches’ impact on local traffic.
“As a result of the impact analysis, we are now committed to do quite a bit of actually offsite road improvements in order to help that traffic,” Baumgartner said.
Those include improvements on U.S. 521 to help traffic patterns, with some widening and deceleration lanes. There will also be a road connecting The Arches to the CrossRidge development and YMCA.
Baumgartner said most site work will be completed by August 2023, weather permitting. He said he expects vendors will arrive just before then.
York Development Group is working in conjunction with The Providence Group, which is the leasing agent for the project.