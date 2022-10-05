FORT MILL — Mrs. Helen (Wilson) Davis, 90, of Indian Land passed away Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side.
Helen was born in Lancaster County on Aug. 18, 1932, to Beulah (Griffin) Wilson and Robert M. Wilson. After losing her mother at a young age, it brings the family joy to know they are reunited.
Following in her parent’s footsteps, Helen was a loyal and devoted member of Belair United Methodist Church. She was an exceptional mom to six children: James, Tom, Wayne, Mischelle, Alton and Sharon (and their spouses). Helen also is survived by her brother, Luther (Barbara); nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Walter T., along with her siblings Jesse, Robert, Nancy, Elizabeth, Douglas and Olin.
Helen was happiest when surrounded by family and gorgeous bouquets of flowers. And just like flowers, she made life more beautiful.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Belair United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.