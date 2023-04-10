SCCL food drive a success
We are happy to report the HOPE donation and Belair food drive was another success. The Volunteers and Helping Hands of Sun City Carolina Lakes want to thank our most generous community for all that was contributed to these needy causes.
The drive took place March 1 as an open trunk drive. We had a total of 20 volunteers from our club working that day. Once the car trunks were filled, drivers took the food to the Belair United Methodist Church food pantry.
We collected over 5,000 food items for Belair to use to restock its pantry. In addition, $430 was collected to help Belair purchase additional needed items.
Donations to HOPE in Lancaster were $3,720.
The food drive and money collections were co-chaired by Bonnie Musicus and Linda Telmanik. They and the Volunteers and Helping Hands Club wish to thank all of the residents of Sun City Carolina Lakes that made this drive a huge success.
Bonnie Musicus and Linda Telmanik
Indian Land