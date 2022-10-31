A young veteran said to me, “They don’t have any Idea what freedom is.” Surely you studied about this in history class. Maybe together we can see where this veteran’s point of view comes from.
We are so used to coming and going. We automatically go into our freedom mode. Our parents gave us some restrictions, our laws give us some other restrictions. We can, however, come and go at our own will.
But all countries around the world do not allow this. There are some democratic states like Canada or Ireland, where there is more freedom than in China or North Korea, where political slaves do hard labor and can’t come and go as they wish. These are usually in a situation of guarded camps and prisons. Once you visit other countries, you realize what we have in the United States.
Here’s the definition of freedom, according to the Oxford Dictionary: The power or right to act, speak or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint. Similar to: right to, entitlement to, privilege, independence, self-governing or liberty.
However, freedom without responsibility may degenerate into license (to act unresponsible).
What’s a democratic state? One governed by the rule of law by elected officials, such as Canada or Britain.
What’s a republic? A country in which supreme power is held by the people — only the United States.
Our republic all started at “the old north bridge” or with the “shot heard around the world,” due to taxation without representation. The message from the British was: Just do what I tell you! Just say what I want you to say! I will make your laws! During the Revolutionary War, the Americans, with the help of the French, kicked out the British.
We the people decide what the laws are. We the people decide our own opinion. We the people can speak what we think. We the people are a melting pot of all nations. I am of the opinion there is only one race — the human race.
The men who put together our Constitution were men who prayed over this country. When you read the letters of George Washington, you see that he was praying all the time for our country and for our army. We all need to be in prayer for this country as well.
The military showed me that all my brothers and sisters (all colors) are part of my heritage. If we celebrate our country as it was originally built, we are equals.
Why do you suppose others want to live here? We are different. We care about others.
Most military women and men grew up having a caring and helpful attitude. Christian values. Most military members have a servant’s heart. That answered the question of who continues to pull people out of Afghanistan. Yes, it was veterans who counted on their help during the conflicts.
When I was in the lower Islands of the Philippines,the children there had very little compared to us, the U.S. military. We all spent most of our monies buying chocolate bars from the Clark AAir Force Base exchange (store). We carried the Hershey bars, handing them out to these kids.
Oh, by the way, we were also setting up the base at Mactan Island to move equipment needed for the Vietnam War. We were fighting for Vietnamese freedoms. The communists eventually took over when we just walked away.
This article is my opinion, my freedom of thought, my freedom of speech.
Can you say what you want without arrest? Can you live where you want? Can you work at what you want? You can here in the United States.
But remember, freedom is not free. We all need to do what we can for all of our military veterans. Some gave all, all gave some. Guard your freedom, enjoy that freedom.
God bless the United States of America!