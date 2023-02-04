Seven Indian Land High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to play college athletics.
Soccer players Piper Dillon, Aiden Gummer and James Cook; softball players Lina Schwippert and Salem Zeka; baseball player Garnett Arner and runner Jaxon Barringer announced their college commitments Wednesday, Feb. 1, in front of their teammates, coaches, teachers and families at Indian Land High.
Indian Land athletic director Vernon Hunter introduced everyone.
All five coaches — Hal Bagwell, baseball; Greg Boney, girls soccer; Adam Cole, boys soccer; Monica Barfield, softball; and Chris Cuviello, cross country and track — then spoke about coaching the young men and women. They talked of each athlete’s dedication and willingness to put in the time to improve on the field and in the classroom, wishing them well as they continued on their athletic journeys.
Each athlete spoke briefly before signing their letter of commitment. All seven made sure to thank their teammates, coaches and families. They also mentioned the dedication and sacrifice parents and siblings made — cheering them on at games, practicing with them in the backyard, and encouraging them through the best and worst of times. After the signing, each athlete spoke briefly about why they signed with their chosen college or university, and what they took away from their time playing sports at Indian Land.
Arner chose Averett University to continue his baseball career.
“The environment they had there, the coaches were really nice when I met them,” he said. “The players I interacted with were all great to me.”
Dillon, who also plays basketball for Indian Land, said of her commitment to Mars Hill, “the atmosphere felt like home. I did a number of college tours and felt most comfortable there.”
Gummer was attracted to the beauty of UNC Asheville’s campus, also singling out the coaching staff.
“I couldn’t see myself continuing my career anywhere else,” he said.
Cook chose USC Lancaster because it offered him a cheaper alternative, close to home.
“It allows me to dip my toes into the college experience, continue to play soccer, then transfer to another four-year school,” he said. “I have some friends that play (soccer) at USCL, so it will be nice to be near them and play.”
Schwippert singled out her father as a reason for continuing her softball career at Limestone University.
“I originally committed to USC Spartanburg, but their coach left to go to Limestone,” she added, as another reason she chose the school.
Zeka said she felt a connection when visiting Meredith College.
“The feeling I got on campus when I visited Meredith moved me,” she said. “It was so beautiful. The lessons I learned playing softball, believing in yourself, fighting back.”
Barringer originally wanted to play football, but his father encouraged him to run and track and cross-country. He will be running at USC Beaufort.
“I was good at running, and in seventh grade I barely made the team,” he said. “I improved a lot over that season. Track means everything to me.”