The Indian Land High School girls soccer team advanced to the 4A Upper State final with a strong 1-0 win over the Wade Hampton Lady Generals on Saturday, May 6.
Jasmine Nixon's penalty kick in the 36th minute of the first half held up, thanks to the Lady Warriors' strong defense and dominating possession.
After the match, Indian Land head coach Greg Boney praised his team's effort, and Wade Hampton's as well.
"Real proud of the team, the way they played,” he said. “They battled a really good team. Wade Hampton is a well-coached, well prepared team, with a good goalie and a good defense. Their team pushed us the entire 80 minutes. Our backline has been strong for us all year."
On the warm, breezy day, Indian Land shuttled players in out of the game to keep them fresh. This let the team stay on the attack as Indian Land outshot the Lady Generals 13-4 and 8-2 with shots on goal. Before Nixon's goal, Indian Land came close to scoring on two free kicks. A Lady Warriors' shot also sailed just over the crossbar.
Nixon put the shot past Wade Hampton goalkeeper Emma Kirlin, sending it into the near low corner of the goal. The goal came after Wade Hampton was assessed a yellow card on a tackle inside the box.
The Lady Generals’ best chances in the first half were in the last few minutes. A free kick and three corners were well defended by the the Lady Warriors. Wade Hampton only managed one shot as Indian Land proved quicker to the ball.
The Lady Warriors continued to apply pressure in the second half. Kirlin made several excellent saves to keep Wade Hampton in the match. She also took several free kicks for the Lady Generals, one of which Indian Land goalkeeper Charli Nelson saved.
What little possession Wade Hampton had in the game was snuffed out thanks to the Lady Warriors' defenders. Emerson Padgett, Erin Wood and Addison Padgett all marked the Lady Generals' forwards well and kept Nelson from being challenged.
Just as in the first half, Wade Hampton had several free kicks to try and tie the game, but none of them could get past Nelson.
The Lady Warriors take on the Eastside Lady Eagles on Tuesday, May 9, for a chance to go to the 4A State Championship.
"We'll have to give our best effort to win that night," Boney said of his team's chances against Eastside. "The state championship is always the goal. One game at a time. We did what we had to today."