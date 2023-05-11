Hard-fought and intense do not begin to describe the girls 4A Upper State Championship game between Eastside and Indian Land high schools.
A dead-even match, where both teams truly left it all on the pitch at host Indian Land, ended in a 3-1 Eastside Lady Eagles win on penalty kicks Tuesday, May 9.
“It’s a tough way to lose,” said Indian Land head coach Greg Boney. “I’ve been on the winning end (of penalty kicks); I’ve been on the losing end. It’s a tough way to end the game. Both teams played their hearts out.
"I’m very proud of the season, very proud of the girls, and the heart they showed throughout the season." he said. "I told them I was proud of the effort they showed, not just tonight, but through the whole season. I told our seniors I was proud of them for changing the culture of the program.”
The Lady Warriors' early possession advantage led to several shots on goal and near misses. Lady Eagles' goalkeeper Ava Wilson stood strong through the early pressure, until 30:40 of the first half, when Jasmine Nixon's shot was blocked. Jessie Howison found the loose ball and sent it past Wilson to make it 1-0 for Indian Land.
Eastside dominated possession for the rest of the half, but the Lady Warriors marked them well. The Lady Eagles forced Indian Land's keeper Charli Nelson to make two saves that kept the Lady Warriors in front. Indian Land still led in shots on goal at the half, thanks to a late push, including one free kick that hit the crossbar.
The Lady Eagles' pressure through the early part of the second half made Eastside finding a tying goal feel inevitable. Indian Land was able to dodge several chances for the Lady Eagles in the box, but Camille Carter was able to finally break through when she scored off an assist from Payton Nutzman at 21 minutes into the second half.
Despite both teams' best efforts, the game went into overtime.
As for most of the second half, Eastside's better chances came early in overtime, while the Lady Warriors came later. Both goalies gave up rebounds, but neither team could take advantage. Indian Land had another free kick sail just over the crossbar.
After 110 minutes of soccer, nothing was settled, sending the match to penalty kicks. Eastside won on penalty kicks, 3-1, to advance to the 4A state finals.
Indian Land ended its season at 18-3-1.