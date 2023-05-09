Greenwood High School edged Indian Land High School, 3-2, to eliminate the Warriors from the 4A Upper State baseball playoffs Monday, May 8.
The fifth-rated Eagles ignited for a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer in the first inning and stayed on top for the narrow playoff win.
Indian Land closed the gap as Austin Quinn belted a two-run homer.
Myles Corcoran took the loss, yielding two hits, three runs and three walks over six innings. He fanned nine.
Indian Land, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A baseball, had eight hits to two for the Eagles.
Carter Barrett and Logan Sulli each had two hits. Sulli had a double. Johnny Compton, Cole Dombkowski and Alex Blanchette each had a hit.
The Warriors, the Region III-4A runner-up, finished 21-8.
ILHS shuts out Northwestern
Indian Land kept its playoff hopes afloat, rolling to a 9-0 home win over Region III-4A foe Northwestern High of Rock Hill in the 4A Upper State baseball playoffs Friday, May 5.
Barrett, who worked 6.2 innings, was the winner with four strikeouts. He allowed two hits, three walks and no runs. Michael Doan, in a third of an inning, yielded a walk and fanned one.
Quinn led the offense with three hits, including a double, and scored twice. Sulli had two hits with an RBI and scored twice.
Barrett had two hits, including a double, and a walk. Reid Kazmierczak drilled a triple. Compton had a hit, an RBI, a walk and scored twice. Isaac Pena tripled and drove in a run, with a walk and a run scored.