Baseball
Indian Land beats South Pointe twice: Indian Land High School continued its winning ways on the diamond Wednesday, March 29.
The Warriors posted two wins over South Pointe High School in Region 3-4A baseball play.
Indian Land completed its March 27 game with South Pointe with a 6-2 win. The game was suspended due to lightning in the top of the fifth inning with the Warriors up, 3-0. Indian Land finished the game March 29 for the four-run win.
Miles Corcoran, the winner, went four innings and struck out eight and allowed three hits, no runs and no walks. Johnny Compton pitched three frames and gave up four hits, two runs and a walk. He fanned five.
Compton led the Warriors’ offense with three hits, including a double and triple. He drove in two runs and scored a run. Reid Kazmierczak had two hits and scored a run. Cole Dombkowski drilled two hits and drove in a run.
In the regular scheduled game March 29, host Indian Land shelled South Pointe, 15-2, in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Logan Sulli, in five innings, tossed a two-hitter and struck out 10. He walked three and gave up two runs.
Compton led the Warriors with three hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kazmierczak had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Dombkowski also delivered two hits, including a double, with an RBI.
Indian Land sweeps Northwestern: Indian Land High School completed a Region 3-4A baseball sweep of Northwestern High with an exciting 4-3 home win over the Trojans on March 24.
Johnny Compton’s seventh-inning single scored Isaac Pena, who had earlier drilled a ground-rule double, with the decisive run in the walk-off win. Pena paced the Warriors with two hits, including a double, an RBI and a run.
Conner Wallace, in two innings of relief, hurled the win with two strikeouts. He allowed no hits, no runs and no walks. Carter Barrett worked five innings and allowed six hits, three runs and a walk. He fanned four.
Cole Dombkowski, Barrett and Compton each had a hit and an RBI. Logan Sulli and Austin Quinn each had a hit and scored a run. Reid Kazmierczak tallied a run.
The Warriors, 10-3 overall, improved to 6-0 in region play.
Indian Land JV tops Northwestern: The Indian Land Junior Warriors took a 3-2 win over Northwestern on March 20.
John Huntt was the winner in five frames of work. He struck out eight and allowed two walks, three hits and two runs. Emerson Rhodes went an inning for the save. He fanned one and walked two.
Bodie Langborgh had a hit, an RBI and scored a run. Rhodes doubled and scored a run. James Knoll had a hit and tallied a run.
Soccer
Indian Land teams beat York: The Indian Land boys soccer team beat York, 3-2, March 28 at York Comprehensive High. Goals were scored by Tyler Schwartz, Liam Gummer and Darius Collier.
The Indian Land girls soccer team beat York, 10-0, at home the same day, to improve to 12-1-1 overall on the season and 6-0 in Region 3-4A play.
Softball
Lady Warriors split games: The Lady Warriors split games in their last two contests. Indian Land lost 6-3 to York on March 28, but bounced back on March 30, with an 8-0 win over Northwestern High School.
Against York, Indian Land managed just five hits and struggled to drive in runs. Logan Thomas and Riley Murphy each got two hits for Indian Land.
Against Northwestern, the Lady Warriors had a two-hit shutout from Lina Schwippert, as she went the distances and walked one, while striking out 17 batters. Amelia White led the way at the plate for Indian Land, going 4-4 with two RBIs. Camie Myers went 2-4 with three RBIs and Kiersten Nelson went 2-3 with two RBIs as well.
Indian Land bats Nation Ford: The Lady Warriors picked up a 1-0 non-conference win over Nation Ford High on March 27. Lina Schwippert got the win, allowing just two hits and striking out 15 batters.