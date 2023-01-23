Catawba Ridge High School held off a fierce rally by Indian Land to secure a Region 3-4A road win, 64-59.
The Warriors, down by 20 points midway through the third period, went on a 13-5 run to close out the quarter and cut the lead down to eight, 55-43. Sincere Rasul had three 3-pointers during the run and finished the Friday, Jan. 20 game a team-high 22 points.
The Warriors continued their momentum with a 14-5 start to the final quarter that brought Indian Land within three points at 60-57, with only 50.7 seconds left in the game. However, Catawba Ridge held on for the five-point win.
“Once we relaxed and began to play at our pace, we got control of the game,” said Indian Land head coach LJ Johnson. “We believed in it and got more rebounds and were able to execute and it became a game again.”
Catawba Ridge held an 18-12 lead after the first quarter and extended their lead to 37-23 at the break.
Indian Land’s Mike Jones had 16 points, 11 of those in the second half. Brandon Nelson added 12 points as well.
The Warriors are now 16-4 overall.
The Indian Land Lady Warriors dropped a home loss to Catawba Ridge, 67-49.
The Copperheads held a 22-10 first quarter lead and went up 33-21 at the half. Catawba Ridge led by 19 points after three quarters, 52-33.
Skylar Young led Indian Land with 19 points, 14 of those in the second half. Amelia Williams put in 16 points for the Lady Warriors as well.