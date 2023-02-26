ANDERSON — Indian Land High School’s Josh Horn won a state championship at 106 pounds during the individual state wrestling championships Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at the Anderson Civic Center.
Indian Land's Horn is just a freshman this season, but has been on the wrestling mat since he was 5 years old. Those 10 years of wrestling prepped him for Saturday when he beat Hilton Head’s William Jakeway by 12-6.
“I was really calm going into it,” Horn said. “I was trying to keep my head clear. I was out of my head in the first period. After I got on top, I knew I was going to control the match.”
In the girls division of the state tournament, Indian Land had one runner-up. Addie Shaw finished second at 106 pounds.
Horn was one of three ILHS male wrestlers to compete in the state tournaments. The others were Kayden Fogarty and Bentley Porter.
Eastside won the 4A team mat tournament Feb. 18, with Indian Land finishing 10th.
Horn won the Upper State championship at 106 pounds, beating York’s Christ Prospt, 3-0. Fogarty (120) an Porter (170) each finished third in their weight classes to qualify for the state tournament for the Warriors.