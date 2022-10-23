The Indian Land Middle School Warriors captured their second straight Fort Mill Middle School Athletic Conference regular-season football championship with a 28-0 win over Forest Creek Middle of Fort Mill on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The Warriors, with their second shutout this season, have now won 14 straight games and 20 of their last 21.
Indian Land, now 6-0, built a 14-0 halftime lead and added a pair of second-half scores to notch the victory.
Mason Green scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and Brody Bishop added the first of four extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Brayden Perkins put the Warriors up 14-0 with a 17-yard touchdown run.
Indian Land Middle extended its lead to 21-0 as quarterback Aiden Ford scored on a 1-yard run.
Ford hit Donovan Jones on a 33-yard touchdown pass to cap the Warriors’ scoring.
Sequel Patterson and Jasen Blades each had an interception to aid the Warriors’ defensive effort.
Indian Land coach Daniel Mackey lauded the offensive line play, helping the team to 217 rushing yards.
“Our offensive line did an amazing job and our defense was solid in posting the shutout for the team win,” Mackey said.
The Warriors open the playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, when they face 3-3 Pleasant Knoll Middle School at the Reservation.