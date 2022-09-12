The Indian Land High School Junior Warriors captured a tough home win, topping the Palisades High School Pumas, 7-0, on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The gritty Warriors, with their second straight shutout, posted seven fourth-down stops, including two clutch goal-line stands.
C.J. Petri picked off a pass, while Rylan Hoss forced a fumble and had five tackles. Linebackers Branson DeRosier and Marvin Randolph were stellar in the defensive effort.
“Our kids played hard all night with outstanding effort, especially late in the game for the win,” said JV coach Kervise Walker. “Our defense played lights out.”
Indian Land running back Porter Bentley sprinted 12 yards for the game’s lone touchdown. Lorenzo Small added the extra point.