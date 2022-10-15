ROCK HILL — The South Pointe Stallions rallied in the second half to score 19 unanswered points to beat the Indian Land Warriors, 19-7.
Indian Land High School traveled to Rock Hill for the Stallions’ homecoming game. One big play by the Warriors’ defense swung the momentum and gave them the lead, 7-0, at the half. However, the Stallions fought through enough of their mistakes to turn it around in the second half for a physical, ground-out win.
Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings praised his team’s effort, but also expressed disappointment with its mistakes.
“They have some good defensive linemen,” Hastings said. “We couldn’t get drives going and shot ourselves in the foot. Our depth hurts us at times.
“We are a young team and we will make some mistakes. We have to score in the red zone. We didn’t get the call in on Barksdale’s touchdown, but other than that I am proud of how our defense played,” he said. “We have to continue to work and not give up the process it takes to become a good football team.”
South Pointe moved the ball on Indian Land throughout the first half, but mistakes kept the Stallions out of the end zone. Two drives were stopped inside Indian Land’s 5. The first came when DJ Barksdale was tackled for a 1-yard loss on fourth and goal.
A promising drive early in the second by the Stallions was snuffed out on a fumble by quarterback Malachi Marshall. Indian Land sacked Marshall at the 5-yard line and the Warriors returned it to their 25-yard line.
The only score of the first half came when a snap went over Marshall’s head. The Warriors’ Jaden Singletary picked up the ball at the South Pointe 46 and raced 54 yards to score.
Indian Land’s one real drive ended when Singletary was pushed out at the Stallions 3 just as the half ended. South Pointe kept the drive alive with two personal foul penalties. The Stallions already had nine penalties for 85 at that point.
It did not take South Pointe long to tie the game in the second half. Marshall found Jay Sanders from 22 yards, capping the opening drive of the third quarter. After the Stallions forced the Warriors into a three and out, South Pointe took the lead. The snap went over Indian Land’s Jaxon Scheidt’s head. They fell on the loose ball in the end zone for a safety, putting South Pointe in the lead, 9-7.
The Stallions returned the kick to the Warriors 45-yard line. Indian Land’s confusion on defense enabled Barksdale to take the wildcat snap straight up the middle from 22 yards out for the touchdown. His score made it 16-7 South Pointe at the end of the third quarter.
A hard hit ended Indian Land’s best chance to score in the second half. Singletary had a screen pass from Scheidt bounce off of him into the arms of a South Pointe defender, who returned it to the Warriors’ 45-yard line. The Stallions had to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Jacob Brookover.
The Stallions came away with the win, despite 14 penalties for 153 yards. Their defense forced two huge interceptions and stymied Indian Land on the ground. Indian Land only managed 37 rushes for 55 yards and 128 total yards.