Warriors booters now 7-0
The Indian Land High School boys soccer team shut out Northwestern High School, 5-0, in Rock Hill on Monday, March 13.
The Warriors made three goals in the first half and two in the second. Tyler Schwartz made two goals, and Alessandro Bellettini, Diego Sosa and Darius Collier each made one.
Aiden Gummer had two assists and Christian Nolan had one.
With the win, Indian Land improves to 7-0 on the regular season and 2-0 in region.
On Wednesday, March 15, the Warriors face 3A Camden in a road game. On Friday, March 17, they host 4A South Pointe at 7 p.m.
IL boys tennis team beats York
The Indian Land High School boys varsity tennis team, coached by Margaret Morris, won its first region match Thursday, March 9, beating York Comprehensive, 5-1 on the road.
"This night was full of tiebreakers and our guys showed how hard they can go!" Morris said.
Individual results:
Zachary Bandel (IL captain) vs. Andy Goss (YC) 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 (2-1)
Daniel Tishankov (IL) vs. Jaxon Graham (YC) 6-1, 6-1 (2-0)
David Neicuilescu (IL) vs. Isaac Nyegaard (YC) 6-0, 5-7, 6-10 (1-2)
Dallas Taylor (IL) vs. Cody Mew (YC) 6-1, 6-2 (2-0)
Ashrith Gentela (IL) vs. Judah Nyegaard (YC) 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 (2-1)
Kai Wolff and Nicholas Pylypiw (IL co-captain) vs. Owen Farris and Conner McDaniel (YC) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 (2-1)
The Warriors faced Northwestern High in Rock Hill on Tuesday, March 14, and will play Catawba Ridge at 5 p.m. March 21 in Fort Mill.