Spring sports roundup
Baseball
Warriors sweep York: The Indian Land Warriors wrapped up a sweep of Region 3-4A foe York Comprehensive High School with a 10-3 win over the Cougars on Thursday, March 16, in York.
Carter Barrett posted the win in six innings, striking out six and walking two. He gave up five hits, two runs and an earned run. Austin Quinn paced the Warriors offense with three hits, three RBIs and scored a run.
On March 15, the Warriors edged York, 5-4, at Indian Land. York led 4-0 at one point, but the Warriors rallied for the comeback win.
Michael Doan earned the win, working three innings. He gave up a hit and no walks with a strikeout. Isaac Pena smashed a two-run home run, with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk.
Warriors edge Cougars in region opener: Indian Land High School opened Region III baseball play with a dramatic, extra inning win March 13 in York.
The Warriors’ Austin Quinn lifted a sacrifice fly to score Reid Kazmierczak with the winning run as Indian Land edged York, 4-3, in eight innings. Quinn had a hit and the game-winning RBI that night. Hunter Wallace, who worked three innings in relief, posted the win with five strikeouts. Warriors’ starter Miles Corcoran hurled five frames and fanned six. He gave up three hits, three runs and five walks.
Logan Sulli led the Warriors, 5-3, 1-0, with two hits and scored a run.
Charlotte Latin beats ILHS: Host Charlotte Latin snapped Indian Land’s two-game winning streak, taking an 11-5 win over the Warriors on March 10.
Alex Blanchette, who worked two innings, took the loss. He allowed six hits, eight runs, three earned runs, a walk and struck out one. Isaac Pena blasted a solo homer to go with two walks, a run and an RBI.
Softball
Lady Warriors win two: The Indian Land Lady Warriors won a pair of games, beating Northwestern, 4-3, on March 14 and then beat Buford, 12-7, on March 15.
Against Northwestern, Amelia White went 2-3 with an RBI and Lina Schwippert went 2-4 to lead the Lady Warriors in hits.
Against Buford, Indian Land used a five-run sixth inning to pull away. White went 3-4 with a home run and five RBIs, and Riley Murphy and Olivia Miller each drove in three runs.
Soccer
ILHS boys beat Camden: On March 15, the Indian Land High School boys soccer team beat Camden, 4-0, using three second-half goals. Alessandro Bellettini scored twice, while Jack Ammann and Manuel Betancur each scored once.
Warriors beat Northwestern: The Indian Land Warriors beat Northwestern, 5-0, behind three first-half goals March 14. Tyler Schwartz scored two goals, and Diego Sosa, Darius Collier and Bellettini all scored one goal each.
ILHS booters shut out NWHS: The Indian Land boys soccer team shut out Northwestern High School, 5-0, in Rock Hill on March 13. The Warriors made three goals in the first half and two in the second. Schwartz made two goals, and Bellettini, Sosa and Collier each made one. Aiden Gummer had two assists and Christian Nolan had one.
TennisIL boys defeat Northwestern: The Indian Land High School boys tennis team beat Northwestern High, 6-0, on March 14.
“The boys had a perfect night last night at home against Northwestern,” Morris said. “We are now 2-0 in region play and looking forward to CR (Catawba Ridge) next week (March 21)!”
Zachary Bandel (IL, co-captain) vs. Loki Sanders (NW) 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Tishankov (IL) vs. Tyrese Crawford (NW) 6-1, 6-0; Dallas Taylor (IL) vs. Gavin Wingate (NW) 6-0, 6-0; Ashrith Gentela (IL) vs.Sergio Silva (NW) 6-3, 6-3; Kai Wolff (IL) vs. Nick Bailey (NW) 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas Pylypiw (IL co-captain) and Yash Mehra (IL) vs. Travis Quick and Ely Fain (NW) 6-1, 6-0.
IL boys beat York: The Indian Land High School boys varsity tennis team, coached by Margaret Morris, won its first region match March 9, beating York Comprehensive, 5-1 on the road.
“This night was full of tiebreakers and our guys showed how hard they can go!” Morris said.
Zachary Bandel (IL) vs. Andy Goss (YC) 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; Daniel Tishankov (IL) vs. Jaxon Graham (YC) 6-1, 6-1; David Neicuilescu (IL) vs. Isaac Nyegaard (YC) 6-0, 5-7, 6-10; Dallas Taylor (IL) vs. Cody Mew (YC) 6-1, 6-2.