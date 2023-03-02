Andrew Jackson High School earned a bid to the Comporium Invitational baseball tournament title game this weekend with an 8-0 win over Chester High School.
The 3-0 Vols, ranked second in the Class 2A state preseason poll, face Lancaster High School, which went 3-0 to win the Buford High School pool. The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Andrew Jackson High.
Andrew Jackson, the defending tournament champion, blanked Chester on Wednesday, March 1, behind the stellar mound work of the Vols’ trio of Roman Plyler, Fuller Sims and Brady Williams.
In posting his second tourney win, Plyler went 3.2 innings and fanned five. He walked two and gave up two hits.
Sims, in 2.1 innings, whiffed six and yielded two walks and a hit. Williams hurled a frame, striking out one with a walk and hit allowed.
Landon Peavy paced the nine-hit Vols’ attack with three hits, which included two doubles and a triple. He scored twice with a walk and drove in a run.
Sims had two hits, including a three-run homer, with three RBI and scored twice.
Brady Jackson scattered three hits and drove in three runs, while Hammond Wrenn had a hit and scored a run.
Bruins heading to finals
Lancaster earned its first bid to the Comporium tourney title game with its six-run win over the host Jackets at Buford Park.
The Bruins topped Buford, 9-3, on Wednesday.
Tony Shannon earned the win in five innings, striking out six. He allowed two hits, four walks and no runs as Lancaster built a 9-0 lead before Buford battled back.
Parker McGee went two frames and fanned one. He gave up three earned runs, two walks and four hits.
Landon Carter led the Bruins with two hits, an RBI, a walk and a run scored. Jaden Young supplied two hits and a run, and was hit by a pitch.
Shannon had a double and two RBI. Jalen McGriff contributed a hit, scored twice with a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Carter Cox provided a hit, an RBI, a stolen base and was hit by a pitch. He scored twice. Spencer Sims had a hit, an RBI and scored a run.
Eli Sistare led Buford with two hits and a run. Trey Ewing had a hit, an RBI and scored a run. Brayden Morgan had a hit and an RBI.
Shane Stacks had a hit and scored a run. Hunter Gainey and Logan Whitaker each had a hit.
Tanner Sellers took the loss in two innings, allowing four hits and five runs — three earned and two walks. He struck out two. Stacks, in two frames, gave up four runs and two hits. Will Rape pitched three innings, striking out two with two hits allowed.
Warriors bounce back with win
Indian Land rebounded from a 7-4 loss to host Andrew Jackson on Monday, Feb. 27, to trip Central High of Pageland, 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Warriors’ Logan Sulli doubled in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie against Central, driving in a run and giving Indian Land a 1-0 lead.
Central came back in the top of the fourth to tie the game 1-1.
Indian Land had a big inning in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs, which was enough to give them the support needed for the win.
Central made back-to-back errors to open the bottom of the fifth, allowing runners to get on for the Warriors and giving Indian Land a 2-1 lead.
Sulli drove in another run, scoring Reid Kazmierczak to make it 3-1 with only one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Indian Land added its fourth run of the game on another Central error later in the inning. Central made three errors in the game.
The Warriors managed just four hits with Sulli going 1-3 with two RBI. Sulli also led on the mound, going four innings for the win, while allowing one run on one hit and striking out four.
Tournament’s final day
In the tournament’s final day Saturday, the games are as follows:
• South Pointe and Central will play at 11 a.m. for seventh place
• Indian Land and Lewisville will play at 1:30 p.m. for fifth
• Buford and Chester will play at 4 p.m. for third
• Andrew Jackson and Lancaster will wrap things up in the finals at 6:30 p.m. for the tourney title.
All games on the final day of the tournament are at Andrew Jackson High School.