INDIAN LAND — The Indian Land High School looked to follow up its season opening win with a victory in its home opener, too.
The Timberland Wolves traveled from Berkeley County to take on the Warriors. Indian Land used its defense and running game to shut out the Wolves, 28-0, on Friday, Aug. 26.
In the opening quarter, Timberland High School was pushed back by Indian Land’s front on fourth and one. Two plays later, the Warriors’ Brennan Harris ran into the near corner of the end zone to make it 7-0.
The Warriors made it 14-0 on their best drive of the first half, going 65 yards. Myles Stinson took it over for the score from 4 yards out to put Indian Land up by two scores.
On the very first play of the third quarter, Stinson picked off a screen pass from Timberland quarterback Kylen Brown and sprinted 30 yards to make it 21-0.
Indian Land then went on a clock-eating, 20-play, 65-yard drive to make it 28-0. Stinson dove in from a yard out for the final points of the night.
Indian Land’s defense held the Wolves to just 80 yards and seven first downs. The Warriors also had five sacks. The defense’s three fourth-down stops in Warriors’ territory were also major turning points.
After the game, Indian Land head football coach Adam Hastings was pleased with the shutout, but acknowledged his team still has plenty to work on.
“We had two drives in the second quarter, with four penalties on one,” he said. “We gave up three third and longs, fourth and longs. We talk playing situational football. When we don’t do well in those situations, it’s frustrating.”
Regarding Stinson, Hastings said, “What else can he do? There’s a reason he’s a two-time captain, a reason why he’s a leader in the offseason. We treated scrimmages and jamborees like games. Our week zero we saw as week four. We worked on our week zero and week one issues all the time.”
Stinson talked about his interception return for a touchdown that opened the second half.
“My corner, Jaden Peoples, yelled out “Screen! Screen! Screen! I got the ball, my teammates blocked for me, touchdown.”
Indian Land will travel across the state line to take on the Palisades High School Pumas next week. The new school is located between Lake Wylie and Tega Cay in North Carolina.