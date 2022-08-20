FORT MILL — Indian Land High School used its strong running game and capitalized on Nation Ford High School's mistakes to post a 25-18 season opening win Friday, Aug. 19.
The Warriors, now 1-0 on the season, took advantage of the Falcons' more than 200 yards in penalties in the victory.
Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings said winning Friday was about looking back at last year.
“We looked back at the games we lost last year, and noticed they came down to seven plays,” Hastings said. “They were seven plays we could control. It is about how to not make those mistakes. Our coaching staff has done an unbelievable job with these guys.”
Indian Land’s offensive consistency was key in the game. The Warriors were led by two key players in the running game. Jaden Singletary scored twice, going for 31 yards on 12 carries, and Myles Stinson went for 84 yards on 11 carries for a touchdown as well.
Warriors’ quarterback Jaxon Scheidt was 9-18 for 127 yards and a rushing touchdown in the game.
“Myles is a warrior for us,” Hastings said.
One thing that helped Indian Land and hurt Nation Ford throughout the game was the penalties the Falcons racked up. Nation Ford had 20 penalties for more than 200 yards.
On the Warriors’ first series of the third quarter, they were aided by a big run from Stinson, but three 15-yard penalties from Nation Ford gave them an extra 45 yards on the drive. Scheidt took advantage of those penalties and ran the ball in from 5 yards out to extend the Warriors' lead to 19-0 after the missed extra point.
Nation Ford was able to move the ball better as the game wore on and put together a decent drive on its second series of the third quarter. The drive got the Falcons to the 1-yard line, where quarterback Carson Black took the ball in to get Nation Ford on the board. The Falcons followed that up with a two-point conversion.
Nation Ford struggled offensively to move the ball in the first quarter, picking up just one first down. Those struggles continued into the second quarter. Indian Land was more intentional and moved the ball on the ground, eating up time off the clock.
Indian Land mixed in passing plays that seemed to catch Nation Ford off guard, Allowing the Warriors to gain big chunks of real estate at a time. In the second quarter, Scheidt hit Jaden Peoples for a big 32-yard pass to again move them past midfield.
That pass play set up both Scheidt and Singletary to work their way down the field, as Singletary capped a 14-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Nation Ford struggled with catching the ball, which forced the Falcons to go one dimensional and rely on the run, where Will Alvarado did the majority of work.
Nation Ford got to the Warriors' 9-yard line, but was backed up on several plays and then failed to get off a 37-yard field goal attempt. It also struggled to get off a 35-yard field goal attempt later in the half as Indian Land took a 13-0 lead into the break.
Indian Land took the opening kickoff and got a first down on its first play of scrimmage with a 10-yard Singletary run. The Warriors had a big pass play that allowed them to cross midfield as Hayden Morris hauled in a 40-yard pass from Scheidt. Several plays later, Scheidt took a shot at the end zone facing a fourth and 11, but came up empty.
On Nation Ford's first series, Black was picked off by the Warriors’ Timor Hickman-Collins. But Indian Land couldn’t take advantage of the good field position and turned the ball back over on downs to the Falcons.
Both teams struggled to move the ball early, as neither could seem to get the big play they needed or find the hole they were looking for in the line. Indian Land was able to get a big defensive conversion as it blocked a punt and recovered at the Falcons' 15-yard line. Three players later, Stinson ran the wildcat package to give the Warriors a lead.
“That package has been a good package for us the last two years,” Hastings said.
Indian Land will host Timberland in its home opener Friday, Aug. 26.