KERSHAW — Lewisville High School rallied to edge Indian Land High, 5-3, to capture fifth place in the 13th annual Comporium Preseason Invitational baseball tournament at Andrew Jackson High School on Saturday, March 4.
The Lions scored two runs in the seventh inning to notch the win.
ILHS hurler Carter Barrett took the loss in 1.2 innings. He surrendered a hit, two earned runs and a walk. He fanned two Lions. Alex Blanchette went a third of an inning and yielded a hit with a strikeout. Michael Doan went one frame and yielded two hits and a walk. He fanned two. Miles Corcoran went four innings, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs. He fanned seven.
Isaac Pena drilled a double and scored a run to boost the Warriors’ attack. Logan Sulli had a hit, walk and an RBI. Blanchette had a sacrifice fly RBI and scored a run. Johnny Compton and Austin Quinn each had a hit for ILHS.
Lancaster High School, with a four-run fourth-inning rally, defeated three-time defending champion Andrew Jackson, 6-5, on Saturday night at the Volunteers’ field to notch the crown.
LHS posted its first title in the Comporium tourney, which began in 2011.
Indian Land High won the title in 2017 under former Warriors coach Joey Robinson.
In other games Saturday, Buford High School, the tournament co-host with AJ, blanked Chester, 12-0, to place third, and Central High School of Pageland downed South Pointe, 11-1, to finish seventh in the eight-team field.
Warriors bounce back with win
Indian Land High rebounded from a 7-4 loss Feb. 27 to host Andrew Jackson High in the tournament to trip Central High of Pageland, 4-1, on March 1.
Sulli doubled in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie against Central, driving in a run and giving Indian Land a 1-0 lead.
Central came back in the top of the fourth to tie the game 1-1.
Indian Land had a big inning in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs, which was enough to give them the support needed for the win.
Central made back-to-back errors to open the bottom of the fifth, allowing runners to get on for the Warriors and giving Indian Land a 2-1 lead.
Sulli drove in another run, scoring Reid Kazmierczak to make it 3-1 with only one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Indian Land added its fourth run of the game on another Central error later in the inning. Central made three errors in the game.
The Warriors managed just four hits with Sulli going 1-3 with two RBI. Sulli also led on the mound, going four innings for the win, while allowing one run on one hit and striking out four.
Vols top Warriors in tourney
Andrew Jackson posted a 7-4 comeback win over county rival Indian Land High in the Comporium Baseball Invitational.
The Volunteers rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to post the three-run win Feb. 27.
A four-run third inning gave Andrew Jackson a 6-3 lead and the Vols held on for the win.
Jackson Madden, who worked five innings, allowed four earned runs, no walks and struck out six in the win. Brady Williams went two frames, yielding a walk and no hits. He whiffed four.
Landon Peavy paced the Vols with three hits, a stolen base and two runs scored. Banks Helms had two hits, including a solo homer, three runs scored, two walks and an RBI. Hammond Wren drilled two doubles and scored a run. Fuller Sims rapped two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. Brady Jackson and Williams each added a hit, and Jackson had an RBI. Skyler Hegler added an RBI.
Barrett led Indian Land with two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI. Kazmierczak had two hits and scored twice. Quinn rapped two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Compton had a hit and an RBI.
Barrett, in three frames, took the loss with three strikeouts, a walk and six runs allowed, with four earned runs.
Indian Land opened play in the Vols bracket, blitzing Chester, 10-0, the same day at Andrew Jackson High.
Indian Land High opened its regular-season schedule Tuesday, March 7, hosting Providence Day of Charlotte.