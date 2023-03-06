KERSHAW — Lewisville High School rallied to edge Indian Land High, 5-3, to capture fifth place in the 13th annual Comporium Preseason Invitational baseball tournament at Andrew Jackson High School on Saturday, March 4.
The Lions scored two runs in the seventh inning to notch the win.
ILHS hurler Carter Barrett took the loss in 1.2 innings. He surrendered a hit, two earned runs and a walk. He fanned two Lions. Alex Blanchette went a third of an inning and yielded a hit with a strikeout. Michael Doan went one frame and yielded two hits and a walk. He fanned two. Miles Corcoran went four innings, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs. He fanned seven.
Isaac Pena drilled a double and scored a run to boost the Warriors’ attack. Logan Sulli had a hit, walk and an RBI. Blanchette had a sacrifice fly RBI and scored a run. Johnny Compton and Austin Quinn each had a hit for ILHS.
Corcoran and Sulli were Indian Land's all-tournament picks in the Comporium Preseason Invitational.
Lancaster High School, with a four-run fourth-inning rally, defeated three-time defending champion Andrew Jackson, 6-5, on Saturday night at the Volunteers’ field to notch the crown.
LHS posted its first title in the Comporium tourney, which began in 2011.
Indian Land High won the title in 2017 under former Warriors coach Joey Robinson.
In other games Saturday, Buford High School, the tournament co-host with AJ, blanked Chester, 12-0, to place third, and Central High School of Pageland downed South Pointe, 11-1, to finish seventh in the eight-team field.
Indian Land High opened its regular-season schedule Tuesday, March 7, hosting Providence Day of Charlotte.