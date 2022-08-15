The 2022 Founders Kickoff Classic jamboree showcased a lot of good football, with three of the four local high schools posting wins.
Indian Land, Andrew Jackson and Lancaster were all victorious, while Buford was edged out by one score.
The event was hosted by Indian Land High School this year at the new Warriors Stadium. The school was supposed to host the event last year, but the stadium construction wasn’t completed in time.
Each scrimmage consisted of two regular 12-minute quarters.
Warriors roll Highland Tech
Hosting the eight-team scrimmage, Indian Land got to show its fan base a little bit of what its season might be like.
The Warriors won 27-0 over the Highland Tech Rams of Gastonia, N.C., pressing their advantage early in the game.
“We came away healthy and that is key,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings. “We got some good reps. I am really proud of the way they prepared.”
Senior running back Jaden Singletary scored twice in the first quarter. The first was a 47-yard run on the Indian Land opening series. He came back on the second Warriors’ drive to catch a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxon Scheidt to extend the Indian Land lead.
Scheidt played the first quarter and, besides tossing a touchdown pass, ran one in on the Warriors’ third drive. His 1-yard scamper put Indian Land up, 20-0. Scheidt went 5-10 for 90 yards.
Indian Land played mostly backup and some JV players in the second quarter, but still managed to move the ball well.
In the second quarter, JV freshman quarterback Daniel Montealegre tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Camdin Portis to end the scoring for Indian Land. Portis caught two passes for 44 yards and was the Warriors’ leading receiver in the scrimmage.
Indian Land will open its season Friday at Nation Ford in Fort Mill.
Other county teams
Andrew Jackson shut out McBee High School, 14-0, to open the scrimmages, but struggled at times with three fumbles.
Lancaster used a big play to produce the game’s lone score in their 7-0 win over Palisades High School of Charlotte, N.C., during the second scrimmage.
in the third scrimmage, Buford dropped a 7-0 loss to Metrolina Christian Academy of Indian Trail.
See complete jamboree coverage of other county teams at www.thelancasternews.com.