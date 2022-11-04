The Chester County School District is joining other districts around the state and considering a modified academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
The district has posted some samples on the school website and the page has a link to a survey.
‘We are looking forward to hearing from all of our stakeholders, answering questions the community may have and sharing the results of the feedback we receive,’ the school district said in a social media post.
According to the CCSD website, ‘the survey window will remain open from November 1 until December 1, 2022.
‘All calendar drafts have students attending school 180 days per year and teachers working 190 days a year, meeting the requirements of SC state law. A modified calendar allows for additional breaks during the school year to help balance time in school and breaks and allow for opportunities for extra academic support and enrichment for students.’
The modified-balance calendar starts the school year earlier by two weeks, allowing the two intersession weeks in the fall and in the spring.
During the October Chester County School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton told board members the district is considering the modified balanced calendar and would be seeking information and feedback from stakeholders.
“The modified balanced calendar allows us to start school, prior to that third Monday (in August, the date specified in the traditional calendar) and the modified calendar is really gaining steam around the state, the lower part of the state, the Upstate and the Pee Dee region are shifting to this calendar; some are already on it and Fairfield County to the south of us is on the modified balance schedule, and Kershaw County is. Chesterfield County is shifting next year…it starts the school year two weeks earlier. By doing that you build in two intersession weeks, and October would be the first intersession week. During that week, it allows schools to bring in students that need targeted assistance and extra help, and it could also be for enrichment, for kids that need other types of programming, that can be done as well. But the main target would be for those students who are struggling and need extra help. They could come for several days during the week, we would provide transportation and they would be fed.
“Another selling point in districts that are doing this, parents are finding it’s much cheaper to travel in the fall as opposed to going to Disney in June and July, it’s much cheaper.
“This is something different – we’re used to the traditional calendar…but this is gaining steam around the state,” he said.
Dr. Sutton said the second intersession week would be in March of 2023, and the district would ask for volunteer teachers to help the students. In districts on the modified calendar, they haven’t had any difficulty finding teachers to work those intersession weeks, because this would be outside of their 90-day contract and would be additional pay for them,” he said.
Another benefit might be that districts are able to reduce the number of weeks they have to offer summer school, because students would be coming in for help during the year, as opposed to try and lump all that assistance together during the summer month.
He said under the modified calendar, the school year would end when it normally ends on the traditional calendar.
He told the school board members since the school district is a member of the Olde English Education Consortium, the participating school districts discussed if one district was moving towards this calendar, the other districts should do likewise.
The link to the survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LCR5RH7.
The modified and the traditional calendar can be downloaded for comparison at the CCSD website under the Calendar Feedback Survey tab.