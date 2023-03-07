Investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death that took place on Meadowbrook Road on March 2nd.
According to the CCSO incident report, deputies were dispatched to the Meadowbrook Road area about 8 p.m. on March 2 in reference to a shots fired call. While in the area, deputies were told there was an unresponsive or unconscious male in the roadway next to a black-colored bicycle.
The first deputy on the scene started CPR until EMS arrived, and the medics observed two bullet entrance wounds without exit wounds in the subject’s abdominal area.
He was later pronounced deceased on arrival at the hospital.
During the investigation, deputies observed multiple shell casings, which were processed as evidence.
The investigation is continuing.