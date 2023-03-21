Several people were arrested on various charges in connection with the investigation of the recent armed robbery and attempted murder at the Spot Food Store. The Chester Police Department was assisted by the Chester County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), SLED and the U.S. Marshals Service.
According to a post on the CCSO social media, "During the course of an investigation by the Chester City Police Department, arrest warrants were obtained for a 17 year old subject involved in an armed robbery and attempted murder that occurred on February 26, 2023 at the Spot Food Store located on Pinckney Street in Chester.
In an effort to locate this wanted subject, the Chester Police Department partnered with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the United States Marshals Service (USMS).
In the late night hours of Friday, March 17, 2023, these law enforcement agencies located the wanted subject at a residence on Carr Street, in the East Chester community of Chester County. The 17 year old subject was immediately taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a handgun.
In furtherance of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the residence where a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of what is believed to be prescription oxycodone pills were located. Additionally, four (4) handguns and two rifles were seized from the residence."
Arrested in connection with the crime were Bryan Feaster, who was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (3rd Offense). Bond set at $20,000;
Kylynn Jackson was Ccharged with possession of a machine gun (AR-15 style “pistol” with a device to make it fire full auto) who was released on $5,000 bond;
A 17-year-old Juvenile charged as an adult for armed robbery and attempted murder by the Chester City Police Department. Due to the suspect being 17 years of age, law enforcement is limited in releasing his name.
Vergie Pollock was arrested for failure to appear for credit card forgery and theft. No bond was set.
Jerry Lamont Strong was arrested on a Family Court bench warrant and no bond was set.