Using a three-run top of the seventh to break a 9-9 stalemate, the Camden softball team defeated in-country rival North Central, 12-9, in a non-region contest played Wednesday night in Boonetown.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped to a 3-0 lead with a run in the first inning before adding a pair in the second. The host Lady Knights tied things with a three-run home half of the second before grabbing a 5-4 lead by scoring twice in the third.
NC (2-2) upped its lead to 8-5 thanks to a three-run fourth only for Camden to rally for four runs in the fifth to regain the lead at 9-8 only for the Lady Knights to push a run across in the sixth to even things entering the final inning of play.
After pushing three runs across in the top of the seventh, CHS pitcher Jayden Kennedy worked a perfect bottom of the frame to close things on a night in which the two sides combined to collect 21 hits and commit 13 errors.
Kennedy picked up the win for the Lady Dogs, giving up nine hits and four earned runs while striking out four in the complete game win. She also helped herself at the plate with a triple and a single.
Haydin Willliams had two hits, including a triple, for Camden (8-3), while Isabel Trapp, Kristen Evan and Rylee Barngrover all smacked doubles for Lynn Looney’s charges. Joy Back, Alyssa Faulkenberry and Brylee Watkins had a hit apiece for the Lady Dogs, as well.