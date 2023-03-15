Thank you God for your grace and mercy. Thank you for your love and kindness. God, we thank you for your presence in our lives.
We pray right now, for peace in our communities, Lord. We pray for every household and family. God, we intercede on behalf of those who may not know you, yet. God, we pray for our youth and young people. We pray for the elders and senior citizens.
God, we pray for our local leaders and their staff. We pray for law enforcement, educators, parents, support staff, emergency medical personnel, local firemen, churches, and all citizens. Our prayers are for healing, peace, restoration, protection, love, joy, strength, comfort, and unity. God, allow us to love one another more.
May we exhibit the true meaning of agape love one to another. We’re praying for growth and elevation. We thank you for your many blessings, seen and unseen. We love you Lord and give you the glory. In Jesus Name, Amen.