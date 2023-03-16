CHURCHES IN THE COMMUNITY
TRICIA’S TRUNK: Tricia’s Trunk, a clothing ministry of Sandy Level Baptist Church will be open Sat., March 18, from 9am to 12pm. Anyone who needs clothes (all ages), coats, shoes, toys, books, linens and small house-wares is welcome to come. Tricia’s Trunk is located upstairs in Sandy Level Baptist Church at 408 Blythewood Rd. in Blythewood.
HOPE FEST: New Free Hope Independent Church will host Hope Fest, a free family vendor festival from 1pm to 5pm on March 25 and April 8, at 1128 Marthan Rd. in Blythewood. This event for the entire community will include vendors, food trucks, shopping, line dancing, bounce houses and more. For more information contact 803-741-8963.
BIBLE STUDY: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 307 Longtown Rd. in Ridgeway is hosting a Bible Study at 9:30am on Sundays for Lent. The study will focus on interpreting the symbols in Medieval and Renaissance paintings telling the Bible stories. All are invited.