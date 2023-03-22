HOPE FEST: New Free Hope Independent Church will host Hope Fest, a free family vendor festival from 1pm to 5pm on March 25 and April 8, at 1128 Marthan Rd. in Blythewood. This event for the entire community will include vendors, food trucks, shopping, line dancing, bounce houses and more.
BIBLE STUDY: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 307 Longtown Rd. in Ridgeway is hosting a Bible Study at 9:30am on Sundays for Lent. The study will focus on interpreting the symbols in Medieval and Renaissance paintings telling the Bible stories. All are invited.
GOLDEN RULE FOOD PANTRY: The Golden Rule Food Pantry located at Mt. Seir Baptist Church, 136 Rimer Pond Rd. in Blythewood, will be open from 9am to 11am on Friday, March 24. Free lunch will be served from 11:30am to 3pm as well. Donations will be accepted for lunch.