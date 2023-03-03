This week, the city of Lancaster recognizes Marjorie Clinton McMurray for her accomplishments as part of its Black History Month series.
McMurray was the first African American to write a column for The Lancaster News. Her “Here & There” column was published for more than 25 years, staring in the early 1970s.
She wrote and produced 106 television shows for the “Hour of Opportunity,” televised on WSOC-TV Channel 9, Charlotte, N.C., for over 14 years.
McMurray had a passion to teach children. She retired from the Lancaster city schools, where she worked for a long time, first as an elementary school music teacher, and then as head of the Lancaster High School art department.
McMurray’s stellar career in education earned her an immortal place in Lancaster’s Educators Hall of Fame, an honor bestowed in 2005.
McMurray believed in involving herself in the community. She had many interests, as attested to her participation in almost 50 organizations, agencies, commissions, boards and commissions. She worked with the late Dr. Smith to establish the Lancaster Chapter for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
During a committee meeting to plan Lancaster County’s bicentenennial celebration, McMurray suggested a pageant based on local black history. This idea was accepted as an opportunity to record little-known facts about minority citizens. The bicentennial board voted to underwrite “Black Pioneers of Lancaster County: 1865-1985.”
On Sept. 13, 1985, the pageant was performed at Barr Street Junior High School. The pageant was presented in tableau form, with characters appearing with annotated profiles of major contributions of each character narrated by McMurray.
After the pageant, McMurray went on to compile and edit The Lnacaster News 1985 section, “Black History Month’s 60th Anniversary Edition.”
McMurray received many awards, honors and recognition for her amazing work in the community. The highest honors were to be the first African American to be named Woman of the Year by the Lancaster Jaycees and Citizen of the Year by the Optimist Club.
Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.