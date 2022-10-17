The citizens of the City of Chester Ward 1 and others are invited to participate in a Ward 1 Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Citizens are invited to “show your love for this community as we work together picking up trash, litter and garbage.”
Citizens of ward 1 are encouraged to clean their own properties, and help out in the common spaces of Ward 1 if they choose. Gloves, trash bags, snacks and drinks will be provided.
Volunteers are needed to transport trash to the landfill. No hazardous materials, paint or tires will be collected or accepted.
Interested citizens should gather at the Joe Collins Stadium at 7:45 for an organizational meeting.
For more information contact City Councilmember Tabatha Strother at 803-899-9947 or Councilmember Wade Young at 803-899-9949.