Lancaster city officials are seeking public feedback as they prepare for a new comprehensive plan, which will guide development for the next 10 to 20 years.
There is an online survey available at www.PlanRedRose.com, where community members can offer their vision for the city and reflect on what a high quality of life will mean for future generations in Lancaster.
The city has hired Benchmark Planning of Charlotte to work with the Planning Commission to prepare the plan. The city’s planning consultant, Jason Epley of Benchmark Planning, stated
“The city’s comprehensive planning process, Plan Red Rose, is an opportunity for the community to develop a collective vision for the future,” said city planning consultant, Jason Epley of Benchmark Planning.
“The comprehensive plan is the policy document that provides a long-range guide for how the city should grow and development over the next 10 to 20 years.”
South Carolina law requires communities to maintain an up-to-date comprehensive plan in order to administer zoning, development regulations, impact fees and related development matters.
“This city has a great opportunity to coordinate growth on its borders as Lancaster County is currently developing their comprehensive plan as well,” Epley said.
The Plan Red Rose comprehensive plan serves to represent the community’s collective vision for the future. It will include recommendations specific to land use, transportation, housing, environmental resources and a range of other important topics.
Plan Red Rose will be the city’s first standalone comprehensive plan. Historically, the city has been included in Lancaster County’s comprehensive plan. As the city develops its pan, an opportunity exists to coordinate growth areas with the county as the county develops its own comprehensive plan — Lancaster 2040.
“This is a plan about diversity. Community differences provide choice,” said Louis Streater, the city’s director of building, planning, zoning and licensing. “Choice allows residents and employers to select the community or neighborhood that best suits their needs and preferences within the planning area of the city of Lancaster.”
While not a legally binding ordinance in the degree of decision conferred by the adopted plan, the plan does inform land use and development ordinances, particularly as the Planning Commission and City Council carry out their duties in guiding and facilitating the growth of the city.
“With the recent annexations and proposed new developments, it is very important that Lancaster develops and implements a new comprehensive plan,” said Lancaster City Administrator Flip Hutfles. “What I love about comprehensive plans is that it is unique in not being an ordinance or a set of rules, but gives guidance to council and staff to move the city in the direction that the people want to go.
“This is one of the few times where one can see participatory democracy in action at the local level. The residents will have a direct say on Lancaster’s future land-use policy and what the community vision is for the next 20 years,” he said. “Because of this, we are encouraging citizens to actively participate by taking the survey, attending workshops, and prioritizing our objectives.”
The city can coordinate growth areas as the county is developing its comprehensive plan. The city has the infrastructure capable to facilitate new growth in and around its municipal boundaries. And the city can build off the momentum from its Downtown Revitalization Plan.
Planning Commission Chair Dr. Richard Van Hall stresses the importance of the city’s efforts to plan for future developments with citizen input.
“Successful plans are based on extensive citizen input. The more citizens who participate, the better the chances of success. The city of Lancaster is determined to maximize citizen input throughout the process and this survey is just the beginning. So please take the time to respond to this survey. The collected responses will be a key factor in shaping the plan,” he said.
The online survey is one of the first opportunities for the public to engage in the planning process. Future opportunities include community workshops, public input meetings, a public drop-in and Planning Commission workshops.
The online survey can be found at planredrose.com, in English and Spanish. The city will have iPads available at the utility billing and building and zoning departments for the public to take the survey. The community survey will close on Jan. 31, 2023.
The city of Lancaster’s comprehensive plan, Plan Red Rose, will be developed over a 12-month period. Background research was done from October-December this year.
The community survey will be conducted through the end of January. There will be public input meetings in February and March, followed by a public drop-in to review the draft plan in June.
The Planning Commission will hold workshops on the plan in February, April, May and July. The final draft will be presented to the Planning Commission in August.
Plan adoption is expected in September or October next year.
“The comprehensive plan is a valuable community development tool,” Streater said. “Each area in the city of Lancaster has a different physical form and character. These differences contribute to a community’s uniqueness, strengths and opportunities.”
For more information about the Plan Red Rose comprehensive plan, visit planredrose.com or contact Streater at Lstreater@lancastercitysc.com.