Communications key for interim schools superintendent

From his first day as a professional educator Chan Anderson knew he had made the right choice.
His first job was a first-grade teacher in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
First grade is often called “organized chaos,” because of the nature of the kids.
But Anderson quickly learned organized chaos is OK.
“If you are organized, you are fine,” he said. “That what helps kids grow and I was part of that, part of their success.”
Twenty-eight years later Anderson is still an educator. But his task is not that of a first-grade class, but a school system with about 7,000 students at 16 schools.
It is Anderson’s 10th year in Chesterfield County. He has been the district Human Resources Director and then the assistant superintendent for six years. He was named interim superintendent to replace Harrison Goodwin who resigned to become superintendent of Kershaw County Schools.
Anderson’s focus as interim superintendent is on communication and collaboration.
“Together we — educators and parents — can have an amazing school year,” Anderson said. “We will have our challenges, but that will make us better.”
His message to students is “to take it one day at a time” and, to remember the words of former UCLA basketball coach, “make each day your masterpiece.”
As Wooden explained, making each day your masterpiece means focusing on what you are doing right now to the best of your ability and that nothing can be done about what happened yesterday, and that you can only affect what will happen tomorrow by what you do today.