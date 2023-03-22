BLYTHEWOODBHS&M: The Blythewood Historical Society is now open Tues.-Thurs. from 9am to 4pm and every first and third Sat. of the month from 10am to 3pm. Admission is free. For more information call (803) 333-8133 or visit info@blythewoodhistorical society.org.
MINDFULNESS WALKS: Camp Discovery in Blythewood will host Mindfulness Walks on March 30, April 13 & 20, May 4, 11 & 18, and June 1. Cost is $20. Active seniors (age 50+) are always FREE using the code SENIOR. Walks are designed to help participants tune into their senses, aid the body and mind in slowing down and strengthen connections with nature so participants feel relaxed and restored. To register visit Www.campdiscoverysc.org/ mind- fulness-walks. For questions email contactus@campdiscoverysc.org.
BLYTHEWOOD ROTARY: The Blythewood Rotary Club meets every Thursday at the Columbia Country Club, located at 135 Columbia Club Dr. in Blythewood. Coffee and fellowship starts at 7:15am, breakfast is served at 7:30am and meeting starts at 7:45am. Anyone interested in joining the Blythewood Rotary club is invited to attend the meeting.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Doko Group-Narcotics Anonymous meets Mondays from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at Trinity United Methodist Church located at 155 Blythewood Rd. in Blythewood.
USC EQUESTRIAN: The University of South Carolina Equestrian team will host the SEC Championships at One Wood Farm, 1201 Syrup Mill Rd. in Blythewood on Fri., March 24 — Sat., March 25. The first set of meets will start at 11am and the second set will start around 1pm each day.
FREE COMMUNITY EVENT: The Blythewood Garden Club will host a free community event on March 30, at 6:30pm in the Blythewood High School Media Center. Guest speaker will be Jay Keck, Industry Habitat Manager for the SC Wildlife Commission who will give a presentation on attracting birds and pollinators to your yard.
FAIRFIELD COUNTYGRIEVING NEEDS FOUNDATION: The Grieving Needs Foundation located at 167 Columbia Rd. in Winnsboro offers free clothing and nonperishable food by appoint- ment on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am to noon. Please call (803) 402-9183 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
FOOD BANK: The Fairfield Community Food Bank, located at 100 U.S. Hwy. 321 Bypass South in Winnsboro, is open Tues. and Thurs. from 10am to noon.
LIONS CLUB MEETINGS: The Winnsboro Lions Club holds its monthly meetings on the first Tues- day of each month at noon at the China Buffet restaurant located in Fairfield Square on U.S. 321 By- pass in Winnsboro.
WINNSBORO ROTARY: The Winnsboro Rotary Club meets at 1pm on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Fairfield County Council on Aging, 210 E. Washing- ton St. in Winnsboro. Anyone interested in joining the club should call Jim Mulle at (803) 712-6100.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY LIBRARY: The Fairfield County Library located at 300 Washington St. in Winnsboro is open Mon. from 9am-6pm,Tues. from 9am-7:30pm, Wed. from 9am- 5pm, Thurs. from 9am-7:30pm, Fri. from 9am-6pm and Sat. from 9am- 1pm.