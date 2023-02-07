On Monday night Feb. 6 Chester County Council approved the second reading on 10 rezoning requests made by Luck Stone regarding their economic development project, which includes plans for a rock quarry.
The 6-0 vote on each request with Councilman Budda Killian absent, followed a period of public comment where six citizens who were opposed to the rezoning request had a chance to speak, under the new council rules for public comment and the three people who signed up to speak in favor of the requests were also able to address council with their comments.
During the vote there were some additional discussion of conditions and the rezoning request may still be tweaked to address some additional concerns before the third and final reading of the requests.
