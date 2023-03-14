Chester County Council on Monday night voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request for a possible chemical processing plant Monday night, paving the way for the company currently-unnamed, to locate a chemical processing plant on the grounds where the former Richburg Magnolia industrial park was to be located, near Bryant Corner Road and Lancaster Highway.
The Chester County Planning Commission recommended council approve the three rezoning request on three different parcels from ID-2 Limited Industrial to ID-3 General Industrial District.
The two named entities, Richburg Magnolias and Advanced Chester, will now go before the Chester County Zoning Board of Appeals to request special exception for the type of manufacturing they will be doing, because their manufacturing procedures are not permitted under the ID-3 zoning classification.
The two entities will also request a variance from the 1,000 ft. setback specified in ID-3 to 750 ft. for some parcels, and a variance from 1,000 ft. setback to 150 ft. on some parcels that will not contain the manufacturing process.
