Should volunteers that occasionally do fill-in work be considered employees? That is a concept Great Falls Town Council is weighing.
Last week, the Council held a workshop to discuss a range of issues. Among the items considered was a request to allot funds to pay a COVID bonus to volunteer firefighters. Like most municipalities nationwide, Great Falls received hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). There are parameters on how the money can be spent, but broad leeway is generally granted. One area towards which money can be spent is compensating essential employees that continued to work through the pandemic.
In August, Great Falls Town Council voted to make one-time payments of $1,500 to full-time employees with at least six months of tenure, $1,000 to part-time employees with at least six months of tenure and $500 to any Great Falls employee that has been on the job less than six months.
The question is how volunteers should be viewed in that equation, particularly ones that do log some occasional paid hours. Mayor Josh Brantley said the most days any of the three volunteers in question have worked this year is 12. Given that there are some on-the-clock hours, there is apparently a thought they should receive some level of bonus.
“They fill in on shifts,” he said. “They are not technically employees of the town, but they do fill out W-4 (tax forms).”
“They have a good argument,” said Councilman Glenn Smith.
The fill-in work can apparently come in gobs at times. Brantley said all three volunteers worked 48 hours in the month of January. He added that they aren’t actually guaranteed any hours, but Councilman Kendell Alexander said no part-time employee is actually guaranteed any hours either.
“Why are they not considered part-time?” he asked.
There wasn’t really an answer to that question. Alexander said as far as he was concerned, the volunteers should get the pay.
Items cannot be voted in work sessions, but can be brought to regular meetings for more discussion and a vote.