The Chester County Board of Registration and Elections held a called meeting on Monday to receive legal advice on “November election candidates.”
The Chester Citizens for Ethical Government citizen watchdog group has sent a letter to the S.C. Election Commission and Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman claiming that although Chester County Council candidate William King was pardoned for his felony convictions, there was one charge for which he did not receive a pardon, making him ineligible to file as a candidate for office.
The complaint, which was also provided to The N&R, states ‘As you may recall Chester Citizens for Ethical Government (CCEG) a 501 (c3) charity organization that acts as a local government watchdog group successfully waged a legal battle to remove William King from City Council due to the fact that he was not qualified to run according to the SC State Constitution, due to his felonies…After reviewing the extremely lengthy pardon that William King received, which we believe would not have been possible without tremendous political favors, we have discovered that at least one of the felonies that William King was convicted over was not pardoned. See information below to calculate when he will be eligible to run for election in an office in South Carolina again.
‘William King is currently running for the at-large seat on Chester County SC Council. Although we also do not believe that William King even lives in Chester County the issue of his felony conviction is enough to prevent him from legally running for office in SC and we are requesting his candidacy be immediately suspended. and that the three times now that he has illegally filed be referred to SLED for a proper investigation and charges be filed for three counts of election fraud and three counts of false swearing.
‘H291387 2427-Forgery / Forgery, value less than $5,000, Pled Guilty, Disposition 4/22/2004, 5 YRS SUSP WITH PROB FOR 1 YR CONC (This conviction alone is enough to make William King not a qualified candidate until 15 years after final disposition including the suspended sentence and probation at this time).’
The letter concludes, ‘Knowing this information you have a responsibility to act accordingly.
‘We wish to not have another case like this and are giving the election commission and state officials a chance to fix this issue and take appropriate actions prior to having to file another lawsuit over the same thing with the same people in the same place again.’
Following an executive session, the Chester County Board of Registrations and Elections voted to contact the State Election Commission concerning a candidate for the November 2022 election (which Board Chair Bill Marion later confirmed was candidate William King). The Board believes that the status of the candidate will be determined by the VREMS (Voter Registration and Election Management System — which according to affidavits in the previous complaint against King, is the system that the local Board of Elections uses to determine the qualifications of a candidate for office) and the Board will ask the State Election Commission to respond to the letter within 10 calendar days.
Board Chairman Marion commented following the meeting that routinely in the cases where the Board knows that the status of a voter has changed, because of moving from their current address or because that voter is deceased, it is their duty to notify the State Election Commission so their status in VREMS can be updated. In this case, they are passing along the complaint made by CCEG for the State Election Commission to pursue.
Marion reiterated that the local Election Board does not have the authority to change the status of an elector or candidate — that is a responsibility of the State Election Commission.
“We’re not doing their job; our letter is us asking them to do their job,” Marion said.