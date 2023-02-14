Chester County Council is amending their procedures to make it possible for more members of the public to speak during the public comment period.
At the Feb. 6 meeting, council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Chester County Code, administrative procedures regarding appearances before council by citizens.
Chester County attorney Joanie Winters explained that council’s rules of procedure are different than standard parliamentary procedure. Council received legal advice at a special called meeting regarding appearances by citizens.
Council Chair Joe Branham road-tested the new procedure, which provides a sign up sheet and the opportunity for up to five people to sign up to speak in opposition to a contested issue (such as the recent Luck Stone rezoning requests, see related story) and up to five people to sign up to speak in support of a contested issue. There will be a third sign-up sheet for those who wish to speak on a different, unrelated topic.
He commented, “This is not a public hearing, is just to give citizens comments to air their ideas and feelings about a certain issue,” then referencing the public hearing that was held at the Planning Commission concerning the Luck Stone rezoning requests, he said “that hearing was notified and in due process and time according to state laws. That meeting lasted for three hours or more and gave everybody a chance that wanted to speak in the public hearing. This time is for public comments,” he said.
It was established that in cases where there is an issue under debate, there will be a third sign-up sheet for citizens, who will also be given the opportunity to speak on other issues.
Winters answered a question from Councilman Pete Wilson about extending the number of speakers who wished to speak on other matters than the one under debate and commented council rules are not the ordinance so another member can ask for a point of order from the chair, or the chair has the discretion to rule that the comment time can be extended.