After hearing many residents of the community express their concerns that rezoning some properties to PD (Planned development) for some new housing developments, Chester County Council voted first to bring the voted-down first readings up for reconsideration, then voted to delay the first reading until the Nov. 7 council meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, many residents of the communities near the developments (the Richburg Meadows development near Gaston Farm Road and the Magnolia Trace development near Lancaster Highway) spoke about their concerns over such ideas as the total number of homes that allowing these subdivisions would mean, and the increase in traffic and the additional strain on resources, such as the school system, fire departments and law enforcement agencies.
Josette Walton summed up the concerns by saying, “saying no to the developers will not put a dent in their wallets: saying yes will put a crater in this community.”
Fran Sudol Hutchins questioned why many of the developments seemed to be centered around the Rodman/Richburg/Fishing Creek areas and said she believed it was because of the proximity to I-77 and Exit 65. She pointed out that the Great Falls area is encouraging development and would be a good location, due to the outdoor activities including whitewater and the new Dearborn State Park that were in the development stages. She also pointed out that a development closer to Fort Lawn could serve the employees and executives coming into the area as a result of the E&J Gallo Winery.
Joe Ligon stated he was not against growth, “but before I put that in writing, I may need a definition.” He charged that the county seems to be going against the zoning Comp Plan, and when you modify something, it is supposed to make it better, “but I don’t think this makes it better.”
Melvin Jackson said he has seen signs around the community using the word “ghetto” in connection with the housing developments and he said he found that word offensive, since it is usually applied to African-American housing. “I know Chester is better than this,” he said.
Also during public comment, Troy Karski, representing D.R. Horton said they were working with the county on a developer’s agreement. On behalf of the developers, Karski asked council for a delay on further readings of the rezoning ordinance.
As to the development itself, he said the developers were “working to provide a great close-knit community where children walk to school.”
Benji Laymen representing Fielding Homes said that the developer was told that there was capacity for 400 homes in the subdivision, and that is what they planned for. He confirmed that the developers picked their location near Gaston Farm Road because of the proximity to Hwy. 9. He also said he believed that the Planned Development would provide a transition from the surrounding rural properties t those that are zoned industrial and are adjacent to those rural properties.
As Council considered the second reading of the rezoning ordinances during new business, Councilman Mike Vaughn, who was on the prevailing side in the last votes, brought the first reading of the requests by developers D.R. Horton and Fielding Homes for reconsideration. As County Attorney Joanie Winters explained, only a member of the prevailing side in the previous vote (which was to deny the rezoning requests) can bring the issue of first reading up again for reconsideration.
In the case of the D.R. Horton development, Magnolia Trace, the vote was 4-3 to deny with interim Supervisor Dr. Frederick breaking the tie. In the case of the Richburg Meadows development by Fielding Homes, the vote was unanimous to deny on first reading.
Council approved the motion to reconsider the first reading of the two rezoning requests by Fielding Homes and the four rezoning requests by D.R. Horton.
Councilman Vaughn’s second motion was to delay the first reading until Nov. 7. He said council wanted the opportunity to get input from the various entities that would be impacted by these potential developments, such as the Chester County School District, the fire departments that would service the developments, law enforcement, the utilities providing water and sewer and the SC Department of Transportation and the county’s public works department, among others. Council will set a workshop to receive input from these agencies soon. County council approved the motion to delay the first reading on these rezoning requests until the Nov. 7 meeting.