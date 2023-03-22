BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — At their March 14 meeting, members of Lee County Council gave second reading of an ordinance to allow for the purchase of property where a volunteer fire station will be constructed.
“This is a capital penny sales tax project off our 2018 referendum,” county administrator Alan Watkins explained during a public hearing on the project held before the start of council’s regular meeting. “We’ve gone through a process determining the best locations to put fire stations to impact the most properties that are currently outside the five-mile limit for insurance purposes and ISO ratings.”
He said fire stations have already been constructed in the Spring Hill and Lucknow communities. “The third area is this one, District 6, near Raccoon Road and Highway 401,” Watkins said. “We’ve worked out an agreement with Unionville AME Church on Swimming Pen Road to purchase one acre of land for $5,000. We’ll make the improvements to the property and build a volunteer fire station there to impact the most people in that area.”
Lee County Fire Chief Brandon Holloman told council the project was identified in 2011 through a fire station analysis “that showed there are approximately 72-100 properties in that area of the county with improvements or buildings on them not currently within five miles of a fire station and that could affect their property insurance.”
County Council Chairman Travis Windham said having volunteer fire stations located strategically around the county “is a big, big deal. It’s saving people thousands of dollars a year as far as insurance.”
In other business, council:
• heard from Kayla Edwards with the Lee County Library, who shared information about electronic resources offered to the community through the library. Edwards told council the library’s resources are “awesome but it doesn’t matter how awesome they are if nobody knows about them. We recently did a complete overhaul of the library’s website to make it more user-friendly.”
Patrons can order and renew books, browse the library’s inventory, and request books that the library may not have on the website.
“Another feature that has already gotten a lot of traffic is ‘Get a library card’ form,” Edwards said. “You can fill out the information online and just show up at the library to pick your library card up.” In addition, the library has eBooks and audio books that can be downloaded for free. “We also have Bilblio+,” she said. “This is new and very popular. It’s a free streaming service for movies, documentaries and TV series for your phone, computer or other device;”
• recognized the Lee Academy varsity cheerleaders, the SCISA 1A Game Day Experience state champions for 2022;
• appointed Kimberly Mack to the Lee County Planning Commission for District 3 and Meoceania Lewis-Wells to the Library Board for District 3;
• received committee and the administrator’s reports. Councilman Gordon Eckley, chairman of council’s Buildings, Lands and Property committee, said work is continuing on the sidewalks going out to I-20 on Highway 15. “Initially, we were going to have a sidewalk on only one side,” Eckley said. “But the bids came in below so we were able to do a sidewalk on both sides of the highway. All the conduit has been installed for the lighting so once the sidewalks are finished, they will start installing the lights going out to the interstate.” He noted that, in order for the county to get TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) funding for lighting on that stretch of highway, the sidewalk had to be constructed. “You couldn’t do one without the other,” he explained.
Watkins said the TAP grant is for pedestrian enhancement. “You can’t use this money for paving or repairing roads,” he said. “It has to be for enhancements for pedestrians, so you can do sidewalks, lighting, bike trails, things of that nature. We felt like at that interstate exchange, which is the biggest retail sales driver of this community, anything we can do to enhance people getting off there and spending money there is good—because you have hospitality tax, accommodations tax, capital penny sales tax all collected at the point of sale at the fast food and hotel out there. That’s a lot of money that comes into the county and being able to take state and federal dollars and enhance that—no local money is involved in this project.”
Eckley also said the city county complex on Main Street, which has been undergoing renovations, is almost complete. “We’re excited about that,” he said. “It looks very nice.”
In his county administrator’s report, Watkins said a project the county approved “about a year and a half ago now” is about to move forward. He said Hog Slat, Inc. is the largest construction contractor and manufacturer of hog production equipment in the United States and is opening a location to Lee County.
“We agreed to sell them a lot to construct a new retail business in Lee County,” Watkins said. “It’s taken them a while to get all of their due diligence completed on this project but I was updated by the realtor who is working with them that they are prepared now to close on that property and to move forward with construction…They’re going to be relocating their Hartsville location to Bishopville.”
Watkins said the company does “about $2.5 million a year in business so that will bring in some tax revenue to the community and I think they’re talking four or five jobs as well.”