Ryan Croft shot a 1-under par 34 to earn medalist honors in helping the Lugoff-Elgin golf team to a 161-190 win over host Sumter in a Monday match played at Beech Creek in Sumter.
The victory was the first in two dual matches for Mike Robinson’s Demons.
The 34 score continued a strong stretch of early season play for Croft who, last week, fired a 76-75---151 for two 18-hole rounds to earn all-tournament team honors at The Magnolia at Beech Creek in Sumter. The Demons placed 10th out of 24 competing teams in that two-day event.
CHS stays perfect: Senior Winn McKittrick fired a low round of 34 to claim medalist honors in helping the Camden golf team to victory in Monday’s tri-match at Northwoods Golf Club in Columbia.
The Bulldogs shot a 163 while Hammond was second, recording a 167, followed by Wilson Hall’s 197.
The win was the fourth in as many dual match starts on the season for Matt McCarley’s Bulldogs.
Eubanks leads way for NC: Evan Eubanks is off to a strong start for the North Central golf team which is off to a 1-5 opening to the season under head coach Mitch Lowder.
The Knights opened the season by finishing second in a tri-match at the Kershaw Golf Course won by Andrew Jackson with a 170 scores. NC was next at 211 with Great Falls third with a 221.
Eubanks was the low scorer for the Knights with a 46 followed by teammate Zach Tucker’s 47.
NC then finished third in a match won by central with a 160 score followed by AJ at 176 and the Knights next with a 207 score in a match played at the Kershaw Golf Course. In that contest, Eubanks carded a 43 with Tucker next with a 49 score for nine holes.