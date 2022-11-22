The Masters Car Club of Rock Hill once again held their food donation “Cruisin’ for a Cause” cruise-in to benefit the food pantries of GRASP (the Great Falls Referral and Assistance Service Project) and the Fort Lawn Community Center. The club members drove their vehicles to the Lewisville Middle School parking lot where they made their donations. With food prices on the rise, food pantry staffers GRASP Executive Director Shelley Price and Fort Lawn Community Center board chair Ronnie Currence said donations like these are even more important to the families they serve.