Yokima “Yoki” Cureton has declared her intent to run for mayor of the city of Lancaster. She will challenge two-term Mayor Alston DeVenny in the Nov. 8 election.
While Cureton grew up here, she had been living in Houston, Texas. Three years ago, she had a successful business there, but said goodbye to corporate America as she and husband, Jesse Perez, took a big step. God called her to return to Lancaster, and so she moved her family and her business back home.
Cureton now lives within the city limits in the paternal home of her great-grandmother, in a neighborhood historically owned and well maintained by hard-working, thriving Black Americans. Cureton continues this tradition of Black excellence, having raised her son, created her business and achieved her own academic goals.
Upon her return to Lancaster, Cureton notes her wake-up call — it was barely the town she remembered from her girlhood. Since returning, her spirit has grieved for continued economic disparity, mismanagement of public resources and what she sees as a lack of public accountability. She sees the moment Springs left town as the tipping point for Lancaster’s future. It has languished, but now Cureton wants help her childhood community be better, do better. As her own family has taught her, future generations can benefit from the decisions being made now.
What hasn’t changed for Cureton is the people. To her, the city is the people. She wants to bring the town together to solve the lingering problems that could influence the future of Lancaster.
To that end, Cureton and a band of loyal supporters arrived at the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office on Aug. 8 to file her declaration of intent to run for mayor.
Perez stood by Cureton’s side at the declaration, supporting her in this next step for Lancaster.
“I am so proud of my wife for stepping up to be the bridge for her hometown. Because of her background and experiences, I think she is uniquely qualified to bring people of different creed and backgrounds together. She has the creativity, mindset and, frankly, the business acumen to charter unmapped waters. She is what is needed for such a time as this.”
Tommicha Walker was also present, compelled to attend due to her belief in Cureton’s vision for Lancaster.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, Republican, white, black, brown, young or old, Yoki can relate,” Walker said. “She doesn’t have a hidden agenda. She’s authentic and all-inclusive of anyone who wants to see Lancaster prosper.”
Echoing this, Miriam Walker-Wilson added that, “It was very important for my husband and I to be there to support our neighbor, Yokima, because she is a very giving person; she cares about people’s needs and acts on them. She was born here, and her enthusiasm and love for this area is evident.”
If elected, Cureton will continue to organize and bring the Lancaster community together, as she showed the morning she filed.
“We no longer have the luxury of waiting around for someone else to fix our problems,” Cureton said.
Her supporters say backing Cureton for mayor is an opportunity to make a historic shift in Lancaster and to accomplish some really special things together. Get to know her, listen to her and welcome her knowledge for helping Lancaster become one great city again.