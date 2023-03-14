Blessed with perfect weather in its fourth year, the annual Doko Ribfest finally unveiled its full potential as a signature event for town of Blythewood as an overflow crowd of families and hungry rib aficionados full of spring fever gathered in Doko Meadows last weekend for the event presented by the Town of Blythewood and the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce.
Tony Crout, owner of Blythewood’s Doko Smoke and coordinator of the event said, “We had fifty-five teams in three different categories and 10,000 pounds of ribs…I cooked 1,000 racks of ribs personally for this event.”
Teams traveled from North and South Carolina as well as Georgia to compete in this year’s Ribfest which kicked off the Southeastern BBQ Association competition season. Winning the top prize and $2,500 in the professional category was the Ultimate Tailgaters BBQ cook team with the Mike’s BBQ cook team taking home $1,800 for their first-place finish in the amateur division. Rounding out the day’s first-place winners in the Veterans division was the Dodd Squad which received $700 for their efforts with Hog Wild capturing the top spot and $500 in the Bloody Mary Competition.
Asked what the event means to Blythewood Crout replied, “I really believe this has become an elite event, something that we can build on for the town. It can be something the town can be very proud of. I am hearing people say that their kids were saying ‘today is Ribfest.’ That is awesome when the kids are bragging about Ribfest because they can’t wait to get out here. It is building a legacy.”
Due to space limitation, more pictures from this year’s Doko Ribfest competition will be featured in next week’s edition of the Country Chronicle.