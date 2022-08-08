It’s time to party in downtown Pageland.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday the Pageland Chamber of Commerce and Power Fanatics Mustang Club are sponsoring a Back To School Block Party.
Residents of the Pageland and Jefferson communities are invited to come out and donate school supplies to help children in need.
The partyi is at the downtown gezebo in Moore’s Park.
Downtown businesses are collecting school supplies.
The Power Fanatics Mustang Cljub will be honoring sports champions for the past year. The new Central football coaching staff will be on hand.
The Pageland Chamber of Commerce and the Pageland Fire Department are cooking 300 hot dogs to give out to the first 300 people who attend the block party. Free hot dogs will be given out from 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.