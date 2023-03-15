(Part 2 of a 2-part series)
How can you tell if your child is getting the greatest benefit from the recreational reading? Here are some important guidelines for you as a parent to consider.
1. The book must be of appropriate difficulty when reading orally. That means the child should not miss more than two words out of 100 (not counting people’s names) when reading aloud. I usually ask a child (even a college student referred to me for testing) to start at the beginning. After the first several sentences, I know whether or not the material is at an acceptable level. If it is too “hard,” he needs an easier book (unless he insists, “But I want to read about dinosaurs.”
2. The book must be of appropriate difficulty when read silently (which is the way a book is typically read (except for beginning readers, who “mumble read”). The numerical figure is at least 80%; thus, the child can understand most of the information. Example: A fifth grader was brought to me from Florence.
Although he had an A in reading on his report card (I saw it), he could not call words or answer questions based on a fifty-word passage drawn from a beginning first-grade book! Obviously I had to begin at the beginning, something that seemed not to have occurred during his first four full years in school.
Or consider the third-grade Hispanic boy who arrived at a school which I served. Not only could he not read or write, he did not even understand English. Thus, I had to teach him English AND reading, and, as you can be sure, I began at the beginning. He learned rapidly, which is typical of students who have books (and, earlier, word and sentence cards) at their levels.
3. When skill practice sheets are sent home (to reinforce, that is, to provide sufficient practice for the child to master the information), check to be sure the teacher had already taught the skill being addressed. Asking your child if the teacher taught the skill might not be very helpful, because a child who experiences difficulty completing the activity is unlike to admit that she did. Short of contacting the teacher and asking that question, you might find it helpful to remember that very few teachers are likely to send home assignments that have not been introduced.
First of all, there would be some parents calling to complain. Second, if students performed poorly on the exercise, the teacher would have to spend considerable time checking the incorrect answers and then reteaching the assignment. You might find it just as helpful to contact the parent of an engaged child (not just a low-achieving classmate) to see how he performed.
4. When children perform poorly on skill exercises, their teachers sometimes require them to “rework” the activities. While that is a legitimate activity, that means more paper shuffling by the teacher, exacerbated by the fact that there may be insufficient time in school for the children to rework the material. Although that might not be your preference, it may be best for you to ask the child (and the teacher) to send home the exercise. If your child complains about the “extra” work, you can remind him that if he had paid attention and learned the skill when it was first taught, the rework would not have been necessary.
From your perspective, the advantage is that, the work having been reviewed by the teacher, the child can now complete it and relieve your mind.
5. Use a thinking approach when your child asks for help. While it is easy (and time-saving) to provide a quick answer, that practice does not increase the child’s independence or increase his achievement. Thus, for instance, the child may ask, “What does this word mean?” Say, “Read the sentence to me and say HM for the word. Then try to figure out what makes sense in the sentence.”
If that does not suffice, ask him what words in the sentence offer clues to the unknown vocabulary item. (It is likely that you will quickly be able to identify one or more clues, just as a detective does.) If that does not work, tell the child the meaning of the word and explain how he might be able to figure it out. (Teachers call that using the context; and it is a state-mandated reading/language arts standard.)
5. If you help your child, be sure he can do the work on his own. One clever parent helped her child, who was quite happy to have her do most of the work. When he said he really understood the skill, she had him copy the examples but not the answers and complete them by himself!
6. At the end of the assignment, ask the child to explain the rule being stressed. If he cannot do that, he really is not prepared to use the information in his subsequent reading.
7. If your child seems to have difficulty remembering, and you think he is really trying, check to see if he should use more sensory channels (auditory — hearing; visual — seeing; kinesthetic — tracing or copying; vocalic — saying) in his lesson preparation.
For instance, studies indicate that low-functioning first graders learn best when tracing or copying is including. Of course, that can be true of other children as well. Saying the information aloud can help children remember. Hearing something repeatedly is not a particularly successful way of increasing memory. (I am not auditory and do not do well listening to someone unless I take notes — kinesthetic — at the same time. Repeating information aloud really benefits me.)
Of course, every child differs. You are in the best position to try some additional means of increasing your child’s memory. However, they only “work” if the child is interested and willing.
Here is some more advice. If it is worth teaching, it is worth testing. If it is worth testing, it is worth correcting.
Homework can be a valuable contributor to your child’s education. The teacher is one part of the solution. You are another part. And the child is the third part.