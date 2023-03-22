(Part 1 of a 4-part series)
Let me begin by making two comments: first, the title is somewhat misleading; this column refers not only to children but to adults as well. Second, while I am using the male pronoun, I do not wish to exclude females.
You realize, of course, that report cards do not include a reference to your child’s development of wisdom. Yet, you surely are aware that many people, including youths and adults across a wide spectrum of ages, make very poor decisions, sometimes on a regular basis. Examples are legion. Let me offer a few common examples of lack of wisdom and encourage you to offer some from your own experience. They may be examples you have observed in others or even some which you acknowledge as your errors.
1. “He’s a boy” or “He’s all boy” or “He’s just like his dad.” The accompanying observation might be something such as “You can’t expect him to be a good reader” or “I never was very good in math either.” Those adult situations are no excuse for setting children on the road to failure by tolerating (or, implicitly accepting) lack of effort and achievement.
2. “He’s my only child” or “He’s my baby.” That perspective would seem to suggest that the singletons and last-borns should be exempt from becoming independent learners. Assumedly, as adults they will be treated by their employers without due respect for their special situations.
3. “His teachers are too hard on him. Their expectations are unreasonable.” I wonder how the parent would respond on learning that most of the other students are doing rather well in those classes. I wonder also how well the child in focus performed on standardized achievement tests (unless they are also criticized as unfair as well.)
4. “The teachers (or the school) pick on him (for any of a dozen of reasons.”) What is the other side of the story? Why does the child claim the teachers/school pick on him? What do the educators say (or have they even been asked)?
5. “I don’t expect him to do any school work in the evenings or on the weekends. After all, he spends all day five days a week in school.” (Question: How much of that school time does he spend focusing on education rather than on his friends or goofing off in class? How much of what the teacher presents does he actually learn in class? If there is a gap (possibly a huge gap) between the information presented and the information acquired, there would seem to be a need for homework to overcome the daily learning loss.
6. “He’s a good boy who just fell in with the wrong crowd.” Nonsense. He made a conscious decision to run with others whose behavior he approved of or was willing to accept. Probably the parent of every gang member (and we may as well call the group what it is) contends that all of the rest of the members are “bad” but her son is not.
7. “He’s never been in trouble before.” The question must be posed, “How do you know that? Does your son always have a habit of keeping you fully informed about his activities, or are you simply clueless and ignorant of what other people know and are reluctant to tell you?”
8. “He does not want an after-school or Saturday or summer job.” Sometimes the excuse is the lack of time to study or have a social life after being “cooped up” in school. Sometimes the available jobs (and they are plentiful for willing workers) don’t pay enough or are boring.
9. As an adult: “He can’t keep a job because the boss is a taskmaster who expects too much or wants tasks completed in a particular way or is too bossy.” Once again, the job does not pay enough or use his special talents and interests. Why work when mama or grandma will provide food, clothing, and shelter for free and the government sends a regular check to the able-bodied unemployed?
As noted above, you can create your own list of situations in which common sense, that is, wisdom, is sorely lacking, both by the young person and the older one. Next week we will consider some wise steps that you can and should take, even before the next issue of The Lee County Observer is printed.