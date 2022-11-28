Keeping trees from growing into power lines is a constant task for utility companies such as Duke Energy.
The pruning, and sometimes removal, of trees is not always popular with residents.
Such was the case along Sycamore Street in Pageland with Duke’s removal of 10 trees
Last week, Duke replaced those trees with 14 Nellie Stewart Holly Trees. The utility donated the trees to the town of Pageland.
The town will likely offer to replace several of the trees along Sycamore Street. The other hollies donated by Duke will be planted around the town.
The value of Duke’s donation was $4,000.
The Nellie Stewart Holly tree is a fast growing variety which requires moderate shade and moderate watering.
It is also a hardy species. One website said the Nellie Stewart “thrives on neglect.”