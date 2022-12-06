Giving is important year-round, but particularly during a time of year when food insecurity is a challenge for many.
As thoughts turn to the holidays and gatherings with families around dinner tables, it’s important to support the organizations who do great work to fight hunger in Chester County.
The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded a surprise $2,500 grant to the Fort Lawn Community Center for the organization’s upcoming county-wide food distribution tour and a $3,000 grant to the GRASP Crisis Center to support the operation of its feeding program.
This grants were a surprise and not solicited by the organizations. These “surcee” grants work to recognize the important gaps local non-profits fill in the community they serve.
“If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a surcee is a small and unexpected gift,” said Tyson Blanton, district manager for Duke Energy. “As we head into the holiday season, we hope this gift will help support the great people who work so hard year-round to help keep our neighbors from going hungry.”
In the Palmetto State, 1 in 10 people, including more than 150,000 children, face hunger. This disparity is pervasive, and food insecurity occurs in every county within the state.
These gifts are a part of a larger monthlong initiative by Duke Energy that will provide over $325,000 to more than 40 feeding programs leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and culminating in final surprise grant announcements on Giving Tuesday.
Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.